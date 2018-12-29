Home States Odisha

Protest against KALIA scheme

Farmers’ leader Hara Bania said the State Government has introduced the KALIA scheme to evade loan waiver demand of the farmers.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers under the banner of Raj Bodasambar Krushak Sangathan on Friday staged road blockade at several places in drought-prone Padampur sub-division protesting Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme. They also demanded complete waiver of farm loan.

They blocked the Sohela-Padampur road at Kansingha, Padampur-Paikmal road at Gaurjuri Chowk, Padampur-Gaisilet road at Guthurla, Padampur-Jagdalpur road at Lakhmara and Padampur-Patnagarh road at Dahita in the sub-division.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the roads due to blockades. The agitation was supported by two prominent farmers’ bodies of the region, Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) and Jay Kishan Andolan, Bargarh. Members of Raj Bodasambar Krushak Sangathan also demanded drought assistance for the farmers, disbursement of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), provision of bonus of `1,200 per quintal of paddy and strengthening of irrigation facility in Padampur.

Farmers’ leader Hara Bania said the State Government has introduced the KALIA scheme to evade loan waiver demand of the farmers. He added that there is nothing new for farmers in the scheme. “Instead of hoodwinking farmers, the State Government should waive the farm loan and provide appropriate bonus on paddy to the farmers,” he said.

While farmers of neighbouring Chhattisgarh are getting `2,500 per quintal of paddy, their counterparts here are deprived of even getting the minimum support price (MSP) of `1,750 per quintal.

