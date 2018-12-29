Home States Odisha

Token crisis in paddy procurement

Farmers across Malkangiri district have alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Deba Sodi, a farmer, alleged that he had to wait outside LAMPS office in Malkangiri for three days to get a token. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Farmers across Malkangiri district have alleged irregularities in paddy procurement. With no tokens, they are unable to sell their produce to Large Area Muti-Purpose Cooperative Societies( LAMPS) in 62 mandis that have been opened for the purpose.

Even as LAMPS officials are supposed to provide tokens to registered farmers at least a week before procurement to enable them to bring their paddy to the mandis, the process is not being followed this year. As a result, the farmers are forced to wait outside mandis for several days along with their stocks to take part in the procurement process.

Deba Sodi, a farmer, alleged that he had to wait outside LAMPS office in Malkangiri for three days to get a token. “While small farmers like us are harassed, brokers and middlemen are provided tokens by LAMPS officials. Many of us have returned with our paddy stocks after having to wait for days together,” he said.

Jeypore-based Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) Bhakta Bandhu Sahu said he had not received any complaint regarding non-issuance of tokens yet. However, District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty said he has been getting complaints regarding the tokens and necessary steps will be taken to streamline the process. He added that five lakh quintals of paddy have been procured so far and the process would be completed by January 30. Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan said he would initiate a probe into the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkangiri district LAMPS Cooperative Societies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp