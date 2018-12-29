Token crisis in paddy procurement

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Farmers across Malkangiri district have alleged irregularities in paddy procurement. With no tokens, they are unable to sell their produce to Large Area Muti-Purpose Cooperative Societies( LAMPS) in 62 mandis that have been opened for the purpose.

Even as LAMPS officials are supposed to provide tokens to registered farmers at least a week before procurement to enable them to bring their paddy to the mandis, the process is not being followed this year. As a result, the farmers are forced to wait outside mandis for several days along with their stocks to take part in the procurement process.

Deba Sodi, a farmer, alleged that he had to wait outside LAMPS office in Malkangiri for three days to get a token. “While small farmers like us are harassed, brokers and middlemen are provided tokens by LAMPS officials. Many of us have returned with our paddy stocks after having to wait for days together,” he said.

Jeypore-based Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) Bhakta Bandhu Sahu said he had not received any complaint regarding non-issuance of tokens yet. However, District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty said he has been getting complaints regarding the tokens and necessary steps will be taken to streamline the process. He added that five lakh quintals of paddy have been procured so far and the process would be completed by January 30. Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan said he would initiate a probe into the allegations.