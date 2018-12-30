At 9.5, Bhubaneswar coldest in 11 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital on Saturday shivered at 9.5 degree Celsius, coldest of the season for the city in the last 11 years. The lowest temperature recorded for the city was 9.9 degrees Celsius in 2008.

In Bhubaneswar, the temperature was 5.1 degree Celsius less than the usual minimum temperature for December, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The cold wave continued to affect major parts of the State on the day with some districts recording a fall in minimum temperature. “Minimum temperature was below normal in interior South Odisha and appreciably below normal over the rest parts of the State,” the officials said.

While Daringbadi, the Kashmir of Odisha, recorded 6 degree Celsius to remain the coldest place in the State, the temperature in 16 other places was marked with a single digit. The places that recorded single digit include, Angul at 6.6 degrees, Keonjhar 6.9, Sundargarh 7, Phulbani and Sonepur 7, Jharsuguda 7.7, Sambalpur 8.1, Balasore, Baripada and Balangir 8.5, Koraput 8.6, Hirakud and Talcher 9.3, Cuttack 9.4 and Bhawanipatna recorded 9.5 degree Celsius.

Fog engulfed some places in interior South Odisha.

Director, Centre for Environment and Climate, Sarat Chandra Sahu said the prevailing cold wave condition in the State was due to upper air trough over Central India which was moving towards the eastern region.The extreme weather affected movement of two trains, Sampark Kranti and Neelachal Express which were delayed by two hours. The IMD officials said cold wave will continue in several parts of the State till December 31.