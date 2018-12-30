CM Naveen Patnaik’s property worth goes up by only Rs 2.81L 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets increased by only Rs 2.81 lakh in a year, according to his property list declaration for 2017-18. The Chief Minister has declared his movable and immovable property worth Rs 49,25,02,647. There is an increase of Rs 2,810,10 in his assets compared to Rs 49,22,21,637 in 2016-17.

The Chief Minister had taken a loan of Rs15 lakh from his sister Gita Mehta which he is yet to return, the property statement made public along with other Cabinet Ministers stated. Naveen owns an Ambassador car of 1980 model worth Rs 8,905.

Naveen’s immovable property include 22.7 acres farm land and a building in Tikrikhera village in Faridabad district of Haryana, two third share in Naveen Nivas, 50 per cent share in property situated at 3, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi.The Chief Minister has a total deposit of Rs 27.38 lakh in different banks in Odisha and New Delhi. Besides, he owns jewellery worth Rs 2,21,200.

There is not much difference in the property statements submitted by other ministers for 2017-18 compared to 2016-17. Property of Ministers have increased Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The property of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Pradeep Maharathy has increased by about Rs 2.3 lakh in 2017-18 compared to the previous year.

He has submitted property statement of Rs 4,12,89,220.98 in 2017-18 compared to 4,10,58,667.12 in 2016-17.While Health Minister Pratap Jena has declared property worth over Rs 5.38 crore, property of Forest and Environment Minister Bijoyshree Routray has not increased in 2017-18 compared to 2016-17.

