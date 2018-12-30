Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik’s property worth goes up by only Rs 2.81L 

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets increased by only `2.81 lakh in a year, according to his property list declaration for 2017-18.

Published: 30th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets increased by only Rs 2.81 lakh in a year, according to his property list declaration for 2017-18. The Chief Minister has declared his movable and immovable property worth Rs 49,25,02,647. There is an increase of Rs 2,810,10 in his assets compared to Rs 49,22,21,637 in 2016-17.

The Chief Minister had taken a loan of Rs15 lakh from his sister Gita Mehta which he is yet to return, the property statement made public along with other Cabinet Ministers stated. Naveen owns an Ambassador car of 1980 model worth Rs 8,905.

Naveen’s immovable property include 22.7 acres farm land and a building in Tikrikhera village in Faridabad district of Haryana, two third share in Naveen Nivas, 50 per cent share in property situated at 3, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi.The Chief Minister has a total deposit of Rs 27.38 lakh in different banks in Odisha and New Delhi. Besides, he owns jewellery worth Rs 2,21,200.

There is not much difference in the property statements submitted by other ministers for 2017-18 compared to 2016-17. Property of Ministers have increased Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The property of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Pradeep Maharathy has increased by about Rs 2.3 lakh in 2017-18 compared to the previous year.

He has submitted property statement of Rs 4,12,89,220.98 in 2017-18 compared to 4,10,58,667.12 in 2016-17.While Health Minister Pratap Jena has declared property worth over Rs 5.38 crore, property of Forest and Environment Minister Bijoyshree Routray has not increased in 2017-18 compared to 2016-17.

Immovable property
22.7 acres farm land 
Building in Tikrikhera village in Haryana
2/3rd share in Naveen Nivas
 50 pc share in property in New Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Property of CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp