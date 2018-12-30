Coal workers’ unions call two-day strike

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Three major workers’ trade unions operating in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) have called for two-day strike in all coal mines across the State from January 8. The unions, which have membership of more than 15,000 labourers out of total 20,000, will resort to cease-work for two days paralysing all the coal mines at Talcher and IB Valley coalfields on January 8 and 9, said Soubhagya Chandra Pradhan, general secretary of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

Other trade unions which are participating in the strike are Hind Mazdoor Sabha and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). Another trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is not taking part in the 48-hour strike.

The strike is in response to the all-India bandh called by these trade unions protesting privatisation and commercialisation of coal mines under Coal India Limited (CIL). Besides regular workers, contractual workers will join the strike, Pradhan said.

They are also demanding increase in wages of workers, stopping sale of Coal India shares, amendment of labour laws and pension to all contractual workers among others.Preparatory meetings were held at Talcher and IB Valley fields on Saturday. Leaders of the unions Shankar Prasad Behera and KC Patra were present.