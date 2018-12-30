Contingency fund hiked to implement KALIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State Government has decided to increase the corpus of the contingency fund from `400 crore to `1600 crore for implementation of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday. Since the Assembly is not in session, and to meet the urgent and emergent need, it was decided that the corpus of the contingency fund will be enhanced by an Ordinance.

Increase of the corpus of the contingency fund was needed as the requirement for implementation of the scheme would be `1733 crore during 2017-18 and it cannot wait till the annual budget, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons. Provision of `250 crore under the scheme ‘Farmer’s Welfare’ in 2018-19 budget and savings from other schemes would not be adequate to meet the requirement for the implementation of KALIA, Padhi said and added that there would be need for sanction of `1000 crore from the contingency fund to meet the emergent expenditure.

The KALIA scheme amounting to `10,180 crore over a period of three years comprises five interventions to ensure agricultural growth and inclusive development. The five areas of interventions are support to cultivators for farming, livelihood support for landless cultivator households, financial assistance to vulnerable agricultural households and landless labourers, life insurance cover and interest free crop loan upto `50,000.

The Cabinet approved the Odisha Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) policy. The FPOs will have to be registered to provide end to end services to its members, covering all aspects of cultivation, financial, input supply, technology transfer, procurement and packaging, marketing, insurance and networking services.

Funding for the scheme will be made through convergence of funds from the programmes of relevant departments, the Chief Secretary said and added that a corpus fund with allocation of `100 crore per year will be set up in the Department of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment to support FPOs, resources institutions (Ris), producer organisation promoting institutions (POPIs) and project management units in all sectors to be utilised as per Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) norms.

The Chief Secretary said the Cabinet also approved the report of the fitment committee for revision of pay scales of teachers in universities and colleges who are getting UGC scale. There will be an additional expenditure of `136 crore, he said and added that 5203 teachers working in different state universities, Government colleges and non-government aided colleges will benefit.

The Cabinet approved framing of the Odisha Civil Supplies (Method of Recruitment And Condition of Services of Inspector of Supplies) Amendment Rules, 2018 as per which an inspector of supplies on probation will be eligible for confirmation after completion to the satisfaction of the Government, subject to passing of departmental examination on Accounts and Law and availability of substantive vacancy in the cadre.

The increment of an inspector of supplies will be withheld unless he passes departmental examinations.

The proposal to extend the tenure of dealers from three to four years by amending the Odisha Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2016 got Cabinet nod for smooth functioning of PDS in the State. Besides, the Cabinet approved new rules by repealing the earlier rules to attract meritorious and physically fit candidates for engagement as foresters and forest guards and maintain openness and transparency in the recruitment process.

The proposal for grant of permission to Tourism department for temporary sub-lease of 600 decimal Government land in Bankimuhan mouza of Puri in favour of Sudarshan Pattnaik for setting up Sand Art Park was approved. The sub-lease will be on free of premium and free of incidental charges but on payment of concessional annual ground rent of `4800 and cess of `3600.