Museum gets new logo  

 A new logo of Odisha State Museum was unveiled during its 61st foundation day on Saturday.

Published: 30th December 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors taking photos with an Odissi dancer cutout on State Museum premises in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A new logo of Odisha State Museum was unveiled during its 61st foundation day on Saturday.The logo is based on the Lion Bell Capital (upper part) of Ashokan Pillar which was excavated by historian KC Panigrahy in the 1960s from the water tank of Rameshwar temple at Mausima Square. The Ashokan Pillar, which is now being worshipped as a Shiva Linga in Bhaskareswar temple, dates back to 3rd century BC.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda said there are plans to construct more galleries on the State Museum campus in near future. An art and craft exhibition and smart toilets that are accessible to differently-abled visitors were also inaugurated by the Minister. A historical research journal was released.

The event was attended by Secretary, Culture Department, Manoranjan Panigrahy, Superintendent of the museum Jayanti Rath and curator Suchismita Mantry.The museum was set up in 1932 when historians Prof. Nirmal Banerjee and Prof.

Ghanshyam Dash of Ravenshaw College started collecting archaeological treasures from various places and created a small museum that was built within the premises of the college. The collection was later shifted to Bhubaneswar and former President Dr Rajendra Prasad laid the foundation stone for the State Museum on December 29, 1957.

