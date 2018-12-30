Odia housewife crowned Mrs India

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Satarupa Dash of Pankpal village under Kujang tehsil in the district has brought cheers to the entire State by bagging ‘Mrs India for Hardworking’ title at a national level beauty pageant recently.

At least 23 married women from different parts of the country participated in the competition ‘Mrs India, My Identity 2018’ instituted by Delhi-based Vibrant Group held from December 15 t0 19 at New Delhi.

There were three rounds - cultural, talent and presentation - of the event where Satarupa showcased rich cultural heritage of Odisha and raised issues like female foeticide and gender discrimination.

Satarupa said, “Self-determination and hardworking pays you back and are key to stay dedicated and focused. My love towards Odia culture and tradition brought this success for me.

In the cultural round, I had walked with Odia saree, the fabric that transforms the personality of a woman, showcasing Odisha’s cultural traditions, religious rituals, natural beauty and tribal art.”

Similarly, she had raised her concerns for female foeticide issue across the country in the presentation round which brought the attention of the jury members. Sarpanch Minakhi Dash, former Sarpanch Sabita Mohapatra and women leader Sasmita Kantha and others expressed their happiness over her success. Satarupa, wife of social worker Babu Mishra, has given all credit to her husband.