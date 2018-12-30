Peon stitches patient 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A peon had to stitch up wounds of an accident patient while the doctors were busy attending other patients at the community health centre in Chandahandi.An inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place on Thursday evening. A girl was returning from picnic along with her friends in an autorickshaw when the three-wheeler overturned near Chandahandi, leaving her injured.

She was brought to the CHC in an 108 ambulance and shifted to the casualty ward where the peon stitched up the wounds on her face and head despite doctors being present in the health centre. The CHC in-charge said as doctors were busy attending too many emergency cases, the peon had to attend to the patient.