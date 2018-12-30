Protest disrupts public hearing on minor mineral mining

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Protest marred the public hearing conducted by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on mining of minor minerals at Dharmasala Bhawan near Chandikhole in the district on Saturday.The decision to hold the hearing came under attack by several activists and affected villagers who said the finalisation of venue in an air-conditioned auditorium instead of a place accessible to locals was unfortunate.

As soon as the hearing began, villagers raised slogans demanding its cancellation as it was devoid of adequate publicity and low attendance. Instead of holding the hearing within stipulated 15 km radius of the project, the OSPCB organised the meeting at Dharmasala Bhawan near Chandikhole which is 30 km from the site, they added.

The public hearing was organised under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate Mihir Kumar Mohanty in presence of local Tehsildar and police for operating black stone quarries at Anjira hills under Dharmasala tehsil. The hearing was attended by 40-45 villagers including 5 to 6 affected persons. Villagers from Anjira, Mahulakholi, Dankunia, Gamaria, Mukundapur, Shyamsundarpur, Kusunpur, Balangia and Balisahi claimed that they were not aware of the public hearing, which was organised as part of an environment impact assessment as mandated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF). They demanded to organise another meeting in project area.

“Over 20,000 people live in these villages around the Anjira hills. We all will be affected badly due to the mining. But 5 to 6 villagers came for the hearing because we were not informed about the public hearing,” said Sagar, an affected villager.

When contacted, Regional Officer of OSPCB, Kalinga Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Behera said, “Jajpur Collector decided the venue for holding the public hearing at Dharmasala Bhawan near Chandikhole. We had given the information through advertisements in local newspapers and public address system a day before the public hearing.”A district official who attended the meeting on condition of anonymity said, “I was not informed about the public hearing till Saturday morning. Later, I was asked by the higher authorities to attend the proceedings.”