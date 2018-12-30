Push for creation of new revenue villages  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to accord new revenue village status to hamlets having a population of at least 200 and located more than 500 metre away from the existing revenue villages.While the population criteria was 250 earlier, it can be reduced up to 150 in case the hamlet is located in notified scheduled area. Any hamlet separated from revenue village by a natural barrier can also be considered for the new status.

As per the guidelines, at least five per cent of the affected area will be earmarked as Gochar and 10 per cent as communal land which can be used by any community for burying or cremating dead bodies and celebrating public festivals without interference from anyone or paying any fees for the purpose.

A revenue official said the provision of Gochar and communal land will be decided subject to availability of Government land and after taking into consideration inputs received from RDCs and Director Land Records and Survey (DLR&S).“Before finalising the list of new revenue villages, Collectors or Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) will authorise Tehsildars concerned for detailed inquiry. The boundary change proceedings (BCP) will also be initiated by Collectors or ADMs,” he said.

General notice inviting objections will be issued and after 30 days of publication of the notice, all objections would be heard and disposed of by Collectors or authorised officers. The Collectors have been directed to prepare trace map of the village taking into account either cadastral or digital map and sign the slip showing the area of existing village and the new one.

The district chiefs have been suggested to engage retired technical staff keeping in view the actual workload of BCP in their respective districts for a period of three months.The processes at the level of authorised officer will be completed within 60 days after which the case record will be submitted to Collectors. The officer can also recommend dropping of BCP if the hamlet does not qualify the pre-conditions.

“After ensuring that the formalities are completed, the Collectors will transmit the record to DLR&S within 15 days and the latter will approve the proposal and communicate the district chiefs for notification within 15 days,” the officer added.