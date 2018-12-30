Renovation on for Titli hit Gandahati waterfall 

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI : The district administration of Gajapati has accelerated its efforts to renovate the scenic spot of Gandahati waterfall in Raigada block. The areas around the waterfall, which was devastated due to cyclone Titli, will be promoted as a tourist spot. Originating in Mahendragiri hills, river Mahendratanya flows down and falls from the hill to 100 ft at Gandahati, situated nearly 30 km from here.

The spot has an approach road which was built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana besides a children’s park and other amenities. The Odisha Tourism department had identified the waterfall as a place of tourist attraction after a survey in 1997. The spot has potential for attracting tourists, especially picnickers owing to the cascading waterfall in the lap of nature, serenity and lush dense forest.

On an average, around 200 tourists from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal visit the spot from November to February, said the locals. “Though the maximum temperature at the spot remains at around 24 degree Celsius and the minimum at 10 degree Celsius during winter, one can experience the chill at the foot of the waterfall even during the summer months,” said Bighneswar Sahu, a frequent visitor to the place.

Another attraction of the site is a black rock known as ‘Bheema rock’, he added. According to legend, Bheema had dropped the rock while on his way to Mahendragiri before sunrise. The tribals have constructed a Bheema temple around 20 km from the spot. Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao, who was at Gandahati to take stock of the renovation work, said while some work has already been completed, the rest will be completed soon.