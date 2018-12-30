SJTA hints action against servitors

By Express News Service

PURI: Stringent action would be taken against servitors responsible for delay in conduct of rituals at the Srimandir on Friday, said Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) PK Mohapatra here on Saturday. The rituals of the deities were delayed by over 12 hours as the servitors did not open the door of the Garbha Gruha. Mohapatra termed the incident as unfortunate. However, on Saturday, the rituals were conducted smoothly and on time.

Meanwhile, an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable was suspended by Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside the temple. As per a complaint lodged with Singhadwar police, the minor along with her family had come to offer prayers at the temple from Hatdihi village in Jajpur district. Constable Chhukesh Meher of 9th IRB molested the girl near Jai-Bijay door (entrance to Garbha Gruha) of the temple.

The CCTV footage confirmed the incident and the accused was identified by the minor. Chauhan visits templeFormer Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP) Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with his family members offered prayers at the temple on Saturday evening. On his arrival, he was received by temple officials and his family priest who conducted the rituals.