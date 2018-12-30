Teacher suspended for assaulting students

By Express News Service

Jagatsinghpur: District Education Officer (DEO) Prativa Manjari Das on Saturday suspended Mathematics teacher of NAC High School, Paradip Sudhanshu Prasad Behera for caning students.

Behera has been accused of beating up students for not completing their homework or failing to give answers to his questions in the class. The teacher had caned a student Devaki Mandal 43 times as her roll number was 43.

The girl sustained injuries on her hands and legs. The teacher was so feared by the students that they skipped his class. After receiving complaints from parents regarding Behera’s conduct, Das had directed the headmistress of Chatua High School Sukanti Behera to conduct a probe into the allegations. ENS

