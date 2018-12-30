Home States Odisha

Vulture conservation breeding centre in Nandankanan

The citizens of the State can now have a glimpse of large diurnal bird vulture, at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Published: 30th December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A vulture conservation & breeding centre at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The citizens of the State can now have a glimpse of large diurnal bird vulture, at Nandankanan Zoological Park. A vulture conservation breeding centre was inaugurated at the zoo on Saturday by Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray on the occasion of 59th Foundation Day of Nandankanan Zoo.

The Central Zoo Authority of India had taken an initiative for establishing five vulture conservation breeding centres at Gujarat’s Junagadh zoo, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar in 2007, and at Ranchi in 2009, following which the centre was constructed in an off-exhibit area of Nandankanan in 2011-12.

“Central Zoo Authority had given permission to the zoo for getting the white-backed vultures from the vulture conservation breeding centres at Pinjore in Haryana and Rani in Assam. However, for some reasons the two centres did not provide the birds,” Deputy  Director, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Jayant Kumar Das told The Express.

Nandankanan officials later  approached Central Zoo Authority in 2016 regarding the mater,  following which the authority asked the zoo for getting long-billed vultures from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior. “At least 12 long-billed vultures were brought from Gwalior on November 27.

About 2 kg of buffalo meat with bone is being provided to each vulture twice a week,” Das said, adding that the activity pattern of vultures was being monitored through two cameras and one PTZ camera having infrared facility.The centre was constructed on 0.3 acres land and is surrounded by about seven acres of undisturbed forested land with financial assistance from Central Zoo Authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp