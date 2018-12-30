Workshop on ‘Media Disability Interface’ held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women with disabilities have been facing discrimination, both at home and society. Exclusion and stigma associated with disability of any form have always stunted their growth and they continue to remain neglected, both in disability specific as well as gender specific programmes and policies.

Speakers at the workshop on ‘Media Disability Interface’ at Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC) in the Capital said media can play a vital role in raising awareness, countering stigma and misinformation, changing societal misconceptions and present Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) as individuals, who are a part of the human diversity.

Speaking at the one-day workshop, Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre executive vice-president Asha Hans said, “About 90 per cent women with disabilities have not studied beyond Class-V. We have time and again raised the issues of persons with disabilities are facing before the appropriate platforms in the country and at the United Nations.”

They organisers also informed mediapersons that it was very pivotal to be careful while reporting violence against women with disabilities. While reporting any kind of sexual assault or incident of violence against women with disabilities, the organisation should protect victim’s identity.The organisers also pitched for senior Government officials, public figures and celebrities to come forward and work to change societal perceptions about disability and raise awareness about the concerns of persons with disabilities.