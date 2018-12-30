Year that was: 10 most defining moments

By Express News Service

Agriculture

Loan waivers became a norm in the nation. But, Naveen Patnaik’s Govt launched KALIA and many other schemes for farmers. Bijoy Pradhan finds out

Loan waiver no, ‘KALIA’ yes

Resisting Opposition demand for farm loan waiver, Odisha Government launched its own scheme ‘Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation’ (KALIA). An amount of `10,000 per family at the rate of `5,000 each for Kharif and Rabi seasons will be provided as financial assistance to all farmers for taking up cultivation.

Commendation Award for Excellence

Odisha was selected for Commendation Award by the Centre under total food grains Category II for 2016-17. Earlier, the State received Krishi Karman Awards for four consecutive years from the Centre for highest food grain production among Category-II states.

Natural calamities

Nine districts, inclduing Bargarh and Balangir, were hit by drought with an overall crop loss of 33 per cent. Floods in the wake of cyclone Titli and unseasonal rains in the later part of the year also affected the farmers.

Farmers set pest-infested crops on fire

Two farmers, Anil Hota from Sahajbahal and Ashok Pradhan of Jhareibahal villages in Sadar block of Balangir district set their Chakada-infested standing crops in 8 acre land on fire in the two villages as a mark of protest to government callousness in checking sale of spurious pesticides. Boudh too was badly hit by the pests.

Organic Farming Policy

The State Government launched Odisha Organic Farming Policy-2018. It will cover two lakh hectares of land under organic farming through a combination of activities on agriculture, horticulture, forest and pasture land within a period of five years. Financial aid up to `10 lakh will be provided for 50 acres of land for organic farming.

Entrepreneurship Promotion

Odisha launched ‘Agriculture Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme 2018’ to groom at least 1,000 rural Agriculture Entrepreneurs in three years and set up enterprises to catalyse the revival of rural economy. It has tied up with Nabard for capacity building of farmer production organisations.



`100 crore Millet Mission

To deal with nutritional deficiency and provide remunerative price to the millet-growing farmers, the State launched Odisha Millet Mission. The Mission is being implemented in 30 blocks of seven districts - Rayagada, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Gajapati. The mission was extended to 32 more blocks of five districts.



Massive farmers’ rally

Giving vent to the farmers distress in the State, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan staged a march to the Capital City over demands of price, pension and prestige. Thousands of farmers from across the State took part in the march.

Odisha farmers income lowest in India

The monthly average income of farmers remains one of the lowest in the country at `1,407 per family. As per the 70th report of National Sample Survey (NSS), except West Bengal where monthly income of a farmer’s family remains `979, all other states are way ahead of Odisha.



`16,765 cr Agri Budget

Despite enhanced allocation of `16,765 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in 2018-19, which is more than double from last fiscal, contribution of agriculture to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has declined to 20 per cent over an extended period, but it still supports 50 per cent of the State’s population.

health

The year 2018 will be defined by Odisha Government’s focus on Universal

Health Coverage. Hemant Kumar Rout chronicles key developments



Universal health coverage

Odisha Government implemented Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Nidan, Sahaya (free dialysis service) and Nirmal (promotion of healthy and hygienic atmosphere in hospitals), SAMMPurNa Suraksha Kabacha for mother and child, Sunetra for eye care, Khusi for free sanitary napkins for school girls and Ama Clinic for specialist services in urban clinics.

WHO recognition

WHO commended the State for significant reduction in malaria cases. Odisha emerged as the best performing State with 80 per cent reduction in malaria. The State was appreciated for its effective TB control programme by involving mining agencies which is a model for others.

Top position in healthcare improvement

Odisha secured second position in the country in achieving maximum improvement in OPD services in public health facilities. Koraput was first district in the State to be declared filaria free by the Centre. With more than 98 per cent coverage, Odisha topped in Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.

Affordable Healthcare Project

The State Government introduced Affordable Healthcare Project in PPP mode for developing and managing secondary care hospitals at 25 locations with a capacity of 2900 beds at an investment of `1,300 crore. It also inked pact with Tata Trusts for development of cancer care in the State.

Memoranda for mental health and cardiac care

Memorandum of understanding was signed with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences and National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS-New Delhi to improve treatment of mental illness. Odisha inked pact with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation to ensure heart surgery for children.

Two new Govt medical colleges

New Government medical colleges started functioning at Balasore and Balangir with the intake of 100 students each. The Centre also announced to establish three new medical colleges in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal.

Sops for doctors

Special incentive of `30,000 per month for doctors under Odisha Medical Health Services Cadre was announced. Monthly incentives of doctors pursuing their post graduation were hiked by `18,000. Stipend for BHMS and BAMS was enhanced from `9,000 to `12,000 pm.

Incentives for

para-medical staff/Asha workers

ASHA Matrutwa Yojana was launched, provisioning fixed monthly remuneration of `2,000 along with other maternal benefits for ASHAs. One-time financial assistance of `10,000 was announced while honorarium was also enhanced from `10,000 to `20,000.

VIMSAR controversy

Director, VIMSAR, Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari courted controversy over weird clinical practices and alleged misconduct in office. Junior doctors went on strike for nearly two weeks seeking his removal. He was asked to go on leave following an enquiry.

Blot on healthcare

Despite a fleet of more than 1000 ambulances under the 108 and 102 ambulance services and provision of stretchers in hard-to-reach areas, reports of patients, mostly expectant mothers being shifted to hospitals with the use of cots or slings due to lack of road connectivity in the districts grabbed headlines.