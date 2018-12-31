2018: 10 most defining moments in Odisha health sector

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

The year 2018 will be defined by Odisha Government's focus on Universal Health Coverage. Hemant Kumar Rout chronicles key developments

Universal health coverage

Odisha Government implemented Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Nidan, Sahaya (free dialysis service) and Nirmal (promotion of healthy and hygienic atmosphere in hospitals), SAMMPurNa Suraksha Kabacha for mother and child, Sunetra for eye care, Khusi for free sanitary napkins for school girls and Ama Clinic for specialist services in urban clinics.

WHO recognition

WHO commended the State for significant reduction in malaria cases. Odisha emerged as the best performing state with 80 per cent reduction in malaria. The State was appreciated for its effective TB

control programme by involving mining agencies which is a model for others.

Top position in healthcare improvement

Odisha secured second position in the country in achieving maximum improvement in OPD services in public health facilities. Koraput was first district in the State to be declared filaria free by the Centre. With more than 98 per cent coverage, Odisha topped in Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.

Affordable Healthcare Project

The State Government introduced Affordable Healthcare Project in PPP mode for developing and managing secondary care hospitals at 25 locations with a capacity of 2900 beds at an investment of Rs 1,300 crore. It also inked pact with Tata Trusts for development of cancer care in the State.

Memoranda for mental health and cardiac care

Memorandum of understanding was signed with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences and National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS-New Delhi to improve treatment of mental

illness. Odisha inked pact with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation to ensure heart surgery for children.

Two new govt medical colleges

New Government medical colleges started functioning at Balasore and Balangir with the intake of 100 students each. The Centre also announced to establish three new medical colleges in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal.

Sops for doctors

Special incentive of Rs 30,000 per month for doctors under Odisha Medical Health Services Cadre was announced. Monthly incentives of doctors pursuing their post graduation were hiked by Rs 18,000.

Stipend for BHMS and BAMS was enhanced from Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000 pm.

Incentives for para-medical staff/Asha workers

ASHA Matrutwa Yojana was launched, provisioning fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 2,000 along with other maternal benefits for ASHAs. One-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was announced while honorarium was also enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

VIMSAR controversy

Director, VIMSAR, Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari courted controversy over weird clinical practices and alleged misconduct in office. Junior doctors went on strike for nearly two weeks seeking his removal. He was asked to go on leave following an enquiry.

Blot on healthcare

Despite a fleet of more than 1000 ambulances under the 108 and 102 ambulance services and provision of stretchers in hard-to-reach areas, reports of patients, mostly expectant mothers being shifted to

hospitals with the use of cots or slings due to lack of road connectivity in the districts grabbed headlines.