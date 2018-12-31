2018 brings back Kalinga Nagar memories

Amulya Pati By

Express News Service

JAJPUR: The year 2018 brought back memories of the tragic Kalinga Nagar firing incident as five pairs of chopped-off palms of victims were found near the Veer Bhumi memorial site. The palms were suspected to be of tribal protesters who were killed in police firing while protesting alleged forcible land acquisition by Tata Steel at Kalinga Nagar on January 2, 2006.

The palms, preserved in a medical box, were kept in a local club at Ambagadia after the family members of the deceased, demanding a DNA test, refused to cremate them. Some miscreants broke open the lock of the club and took away the box containing the chopped palms and dumped those in the area. The incident evoked widespread anger and resentment not only in Jajpur, but also the entire State, particularly among tribals.

At least 13 tribals including four women were killed after police opened fire at the tribal protestors. Post-mortem of bodies was conducted at the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town. Doctors conducting the autopsy had cut the palms of five unidentified victims to obtain fingerprints. Pressure from various rights groups prompted the Government to suspend three doctors of district headquarters hospital who had chopped off the palms.

The year also saw former Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei actively participating in public meetings. There was a time when Ghadei called the shots in the administrative and political circles of Jajpur district. But after his unceremonious ouster from the Cabinet and expulsion following the alleged coup by former Rajya Sabha member late Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, Ghadei had been keeping a low profile. However, the leader can nowadays be seen attending cultural and public meetings, especially in Sukinda and Korei areas.

What’s interesting is that BJD heavyweights and senior ministers who kept their distance from Ghadei were seen sharing the stage with him at Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav last week.