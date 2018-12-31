Cuttack hotels, clubs gear up for New Year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As the Millennium City gears up to bid adieu to an eventful 2018, several hotels and clubs have lined up a host of entertaining programmes coupled with yummy treats for New Year celebrations.

Hotels and clubs in the city are busy in decoration to create an attractive ambience to celebrate the New Year. While some have roped in dance and music troupes from Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, others have invited DJs for the Zero Night celebration. Besides, all are ready to serve delicious and mouth-watering food to their customers too.

The oldest British era Cuttack Club has arranged colourful cultural progammes with theme parties, the Union Club has planned DJ night where singers from Kolkata will entertain the audience.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Club is also gearing up to organise dance and musical programmes. Similarly, hotels like Akbari Continental, Grand Residency, Mahaveer Galaxy, Triple C and Dwarika are making hectic preparations with special menus for the Zero Night celebrations. Some hotels and clubs have arranged bouquets of different exquisite flowers to welcome revellers.

Many Ollywood actors, actresses and singers are going to perform and entertain the audience at various hotels during the Zero night celebration. While the entry fee for stag is ranging from `1000 to `2000, the same for couple ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

The Commissionerate Police has also made elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order during Zero Night celebrations in the city. “Adequate police forces have been deployed in the city. While checking of vehicles has started for the last two days, more focus will be given on drunken driving,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

Security tightened

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police will tighten security in the Capital City for zero night celebrations on Monday. Police said an elaborate security arrangement will be there in place for the New Year to prevent any untoward incidents. Checking will be held at all the entry and exit points along with major intersections to maintain law and order situation.

“At least 15 platoons of police force will be deployed in the city on Monday. While New Year celebrations will be held at 40 hotels and other venues, police officials have been instructed to remain alert,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

Hotels and bars which have not obtained permission for serving liquor beyond the regular timings on the eve of New Year will not be allowed to do so. Commissionerate Police will hold a meeting on Monday with the officials of various hotels and event management firms over the issue. Meanwhile, fire service personnel on Sunday conducted checking of safety precautions at 33 venues.