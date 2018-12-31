Odisha: Crocodile found dead in Khola river

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a seven-foot-long saltwater crocodile was found in Khola river near Jayanagar village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Sunday.

“Forest officials retrieved the floating carcass of the reptile from the water. We suspect the crocodile was choked to death by fishing nets in the deep waters of the river. After getting autopsy report, we will know the exact reason of its death,” said forest range officer of the park Subrat Patra.

This is the 24th incident of unnatural death of crocodiles within Bhitarkanika park in the last six years. Sunday’s incident has exposed the chinks in the armour of crocodile conservation work in the park. Rivers, creeks and other water bodies within the park is home to around 1700 endangered saltwater crocodiles.