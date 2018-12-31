Odisha farmers block Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Farmers blocked the Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway near Padmagiri in protest against delay in lifting paddy at 62 designated centres (mandis) and issuing tokens by the Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) for selling paddy.

Hundreds of farmers led by Zilla Parishad Chairman Dasrath Podiami blocked the highway near Padmagiri by keeping paddy bags, disrupting vehicular traffic on the route. Even as LAMPS officials are supposed to provide tokens to registered farmers at least a week before procurement to enable them to bring their paddy to the mandis, the process is not being followed.

As a result, the farmers are forced to wait outside mandis for several days along with their stocks to take part in the procurement process.

The road blockade was lifted in the evening after District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty and other officials assured the agitators of looking into the issue.

Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan said the farmers have been assured that tokens would be issued without any hassle and tagged millers will immediately lift the stock.

Farmers have also sought action against the LAMPS for their failure in issuing tokens on time.