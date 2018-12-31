Odisha man held for attempting to kill wife

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 51-year-old man was arrested for attempting to kill his wife by slitting her throat in a paddy field at Garamian-Katenigaon village under Kaliapani police limits on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Pandu Gagarai of Rasola village under Daitary police limits in neighbouring Keonjhar district, police said. The victim, identified as Bai, who sustained injuries in the murder bid is battling for life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police said Bai, a resident of Katenigaon village, had married Pandu around two decades ago. But, she left her in-laws’ house following a quarrel with her husband and was staying in her father’s house for the last couple of weeks.

Pandu had come to his in-laws’ house to take back his wife on Friday. An altercation ensued between the two as the accused asked Bai to come with him. “As the couple are daily wage workers, they went to work at Katenigaon village on Saturday. They picked up a quarrel over the issue. While Bai was cutting paddy crop, Gagarai in a fit of anger, slit her throat with a sickle. When Bai screamed for help, other workers rushed to the spot. Anticipating trouble, Gagarai fled,” said an official of Kaliapani police station.

A profusely bleeding Bai was taken by the farm workers to the local Government hospital at Sukinda in an ambulance. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated, police said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother with Kaliapani police station, police traced the accused and arrested him on Saturday night.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime. The accused was forwarded to the local court on Sunday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.