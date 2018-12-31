Home States Odisha

Migrant deaths: Plaint filed with NHRC

BALANGIR: A complaint in connection with death of a migrant couple from Balangir’s Muribahal was filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday. The petitioner, Dilip Kumar Das, demanded intervention of the NHRC into the killing of 29-year-old Parmanand and 26-year-old wife Hemalata at a brick kiln in Ulinakonda of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Paramanand had married Hemalata in September and the couple went to Andhra Pradesh a month later to work in the brick kiln. In December first week, Paramanand’s father Krushna Majhi received information from a middleman that his son and daughter-in-law had committed suicide. He along with Hemalata’s father went to Kurnool where they found their bodies in a local hospital. 

There were injury marks on the bodies while palms on both hands were found chopped. The local police took a signature from Krushna and handed him over the bodies.

Back home, Krushna had to face the apathy of Muribahal Police when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint a week back. He was told that since the incident happened in Kurnool, a formal FIR can be registered at the place of occurrence only. 

The grieving family met Balangir SP Shiva Subramani last week, who instructed Muribahal IIC to register a case.

