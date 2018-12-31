Home States Odisha

Snowfall in Odisha's Daringibadi as mercury dips to 3 degree C

Snowfall

Snowfall at Daringbadi on Sunday morning. (Siba Prasad Tripathy | EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BHAWANIPATNA: Daringbadi, considered Kashmir of Odisha, witnessed season’s first snowfall on Sunday morning with the temperature going down to three degree Celsius. 

A thin blanket of snow was seen in many parts of Daringibadi town. Interestingly, Bamunigaon - a panchayat adjacent to Daringibadi - which has never witnessed snowfall in the last five decades, also received snowfall.

Temperature also plummeted  in villages of Katingia, Saramuli, Hatimunda and Tajungia under Daringibadi block.

With the drop in temperature, tourist inflow to Daringibadi has increased significantly. While the weather is sunny during day, biting chill prevails after sunset. Sub-Inspector of Daringibadi police station Chandrika Swain said night patrolling and surveillance have been increased for safety of tourists.

The chilly weather has also affected normal life in the region. Temperature in Phulbani town was recorded at 4.5 degree Celsius. 

Sources said a thick blanket of fog engulfs the town and its periphery till late in the morning everyday. People are facing difficulty to commute on roads due to low visibility. People are forced to remain indoors 10 am. At most places, the locals can be seen sitting around fire during evening and morning hours. There was snowfall in some areas under Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district on Sunday morning. Normal life has been hit due to severe cold condition. 

Heavy frosting is being reported in Thuamul Rampur, Suryagarh, Badbafla, Cilet, Taragaon, Maligaon, Dalimguda, Kerpai and Kuang areas for the last one week.

