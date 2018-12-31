Home States Odisha

Tiger setbacks for Odisha's Satkosia

Two suspected human kills by the tigress led to a huge uproar with locals resorting to violence demanding its removal from the reserve.

Published: 31st December 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger at Odisha's Satkosia

By Bijay Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) was in the headlines all through 2018, but for wrong reasons. As the year comes to an end, STR’s hopes of revival as a thriving tiger territory have all but dashed, with the country’s first inter-State tiger translocation project virtually in a state of collapse.

After the death of one of the two big cats brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to poaching and the other from Bandhavgarh put back in captivity due to public outrage, the fate of the tiger repopulation in Satkosia hangs in balance.

Tiger Mahabir and tigress Sundari were brought to Satkosia with much fanfare in June. They were initially kept in a special enclosure at Raigoda and after studying their behaviour, authorities of the tiger reserve first released Mahabir into the wild in July and later, Sundari in August.

Mahabir went deep into the reserve and acclimatised well to his new surroundings. But Sundari stayed close to human settlements in the core area. Two suspected human kills by the tigress led to a huge uproar with locals resorting to violence demanding its removal from the reserve. Bowing down to the pressure, forest authorities decided to capture the tigress and after a long-drawn exercise, Sundari was tranquillised and taken back to the Raigoda enclosure.

Soon after came the shocking news of Mahabir’s death. The tiger, which had settled quickly in its new habitat, was found dead under Narasinghpur range. Postmortem report stated that its death occurred due to septicemia caused by an infection in a maggot-infested wound on its neck. The NTCA opined that the tiger carried the injury after being trapped in a snare set up for wild pigs in the area.

While Mahabir’s death has cast a cloud on the fate of the translocation project, there are reports of wildlife activists mounting pressure on the new Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh against sparing any tigers to Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satkosia Tiger Reserve Satkosia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp