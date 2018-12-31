Tiger setbacks for Odisha's Satkosia

Bijay Rout By

Express News Service

ANGUL: Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) was in the headlines all through 2018, but for wrong reasons. As the year comes to an end, STR’s hopes of revival as a thriving tiger territory have all but dashed, with the country’s first inter-State tiger translocation project virtually in a state of collapse.

After the death of one of the two big cats brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to poaching and the other from Bandhavgarh put back in captivity due to public outrage, the fate of the tiger repopulation in Satkosia hangs in balance.

Tiger Mahabir and tigress Sundari were brought to Satkosia with much fanfare in June. They were initially kept in a special enclosure at Raigoda and after studying their behaviour, authorities of the tiger reserve first released Mahabir into the wild in July and later, Sundari in August.

Mahabir went deep into the reserve and acclimatised well to his new surroundings. But Sundari stayed close to human settlements in the core area. Two suspected human kills by the tigress led to a huge uproar with locals resorting to violence demanding its removal from the reserve. Bowing down to the pressure, forest authorities decided to capture the tigress and after a long-drawn exercise, Sundari was tranquillised and taken back to the Raigoda enclosure.

Soon after came the shocking news of Mahabir’s death. The tiger, which had settled quickly in its new habitat, was found dead under Narasinghpur range. Postmortem report stated that its death occurred due to septicemia caused by an infection in a maggot-infested wound on its neck. The NTCA opined that the tiger carried the injury after being trapped in a snare set up for wild pigs in the area.

While Mahabir’s death has cast a cloud on the fate of the translocation project, there are reports of wildlife activists mounting pressure on the new Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh against sparing any tigers to Odisha.