Tight security in Puri for New Year

Special police contingents would be deployed at bus stand and other strategic locations to curb anti-social activities.

PURI: As many as 30 platoons of police force along with 500 officers of different ranks would be deployed in Puri and nearby tourist spots to ensure law and order during New Year celebrations, said SP Sarthak Sarangi. 

Special police contingents would be deployed at bus stand and other strategic locations to curb anti-social activities. The number of tourists visiting the city has gone up substantially in the last few days. People take bath in the sea and visit Jagannath temple to seek the blessings of the Trinity for a happy and prosperous New Year.

In order to prevent casualties in the sea, around 200 lifeguards have been engaged on the beach. Besides, patrolling will be carried out to keep an eye on tourists. The SP said emphasis has been laid on regulation of vehicular traffic. Hundreds of traffic police personnel have been deployed to facilitate parking of vehicles at earmarked locations like Jagannath Ballav, Hotel Nilachal Ashoka premises, Mochisahi square and Talabania.  

The fire department too has geared up to meet any eventuality. Mock drills were conducted in 10 hotels of the city to check preparedness and spread awareness on ways to deal with fire exigencies. Fire personnel conducted mock rescue operations and demonstrated use of fire extinguishers to hotel staff and guests. Shri Jagannath Temple Administration has prepared special schedule to facilitate smooth darshan of deities as thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple on January 1.

