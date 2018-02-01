BALANGIR: Tension flared up in the region following an attack on an Assistant Professor of Rajendra College, the oldest educational institution in western Odisha, on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Rabi Shankar Pandia.

Sources said three bike-borne miscreants attacked Pandia on the campus and fled away. The Assistant Professor sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, police arrested one of the miscreants, who was identified as Ritesh Singh.

Pandia was reportedly attacked due to his resistance to anti-social elements thronging the campus frequently.

The incident evoked sharp reactions from the residents of the town who expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation on the college campus and in town.

The residents and Civil Society of Balangir have decided to take out a rally on February 2 to protest the attack on the teacher.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Balangir MLA Narasingh Mishra held a closed door meeting with the college principal over the incident. Mishra said he has drawn the attention of the Home and Higher Education Secretaries to the attack.

On the day, a meeting was also held among members of various social organisations who stressed on the need for working together to revive the lost glory of Rajendra College. Professor Madhusudan Pati, who chaired the meeting, said the Alumni Association of the college should be revived.

Contacted, Balangir SDPO Narayan Naik said a manhunt has been launched to nab two other miscreants involved in the attack on Pandia. A tight vigil is being maintained on the college campus and in town areas, he added.