BALASORE: Controversy marred Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Balasore tour on Wednesday after a woman was allegedly misbehaved and thrashed by a group of BJD workers for hurling eggs when the CM was addressing the gathering at Talasari beach festival.

The woman, identified as wife of a BJP supporter Dillip Kamila, hurled two eggs back-to-back in protest against detention of her husband ahead of the CM’s tour. Kamila was taken into preventive custody along with seven other BJP workers.

Though the eggs did not hit the CM, a group of enraged BJD supporters manhandled the woman before police could come to her rescue. She was later admitted to a local hospital.

While the BJD leaders termed the incident as an unfortunate act to malign the image of Naveen, Opposition BJP described it as a glaring example of the ruling party’s hooliganism.

“Did the woman commit a heinous crime by hurling eggs that BJD workers tried to strip and assault her in the presence of the CM? This incident reminds me of ‘Vastraharan’ of Draupadi by Kauravas in Mahabharata,” said BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations that some police personnel also assaulted the woman, Additional SP Santosh Nayak said the cops rescued her from the clutches of people who were going after her. “The woman is being treated. Action will be taken against her attackers after investigation,” he added.

During the tour, Naveen inaugurated various projects worth `29 crore. He also laid foundation stones of several developmental projects estimated at `121 crore in Simulia, Balasore and Bhogarai constituencies.

The CM also unveiled the statue of former CM Biju Patnaik near OT Road in Balasore town. He was accompanied by Tourism Minister Ashok Panda, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, MPs Arjun Sethi and Rabindra Jena besides the local MLAs.