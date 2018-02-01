PARADIP: Cracks developed at a construction site on Wednesday during the digging of earth for erection of a wagon tippler. The earth went down, creating a 60-foot deep hole at the spot.

The incident triggered panic among people as they apprehended the collapse of Atharbanki- Nehrubangla road. The authority of Paradip Port Trust shut the road for the safety of commuters.

Sources said construction agency, L& T Private Limited, was pressed into service for construction of the wagon tippler for unloading of coal in a mechanised way for JSW Steel. Chairman of PPT Rinkesh Ray rushed to the spot to ascertain the reason behind the incident.