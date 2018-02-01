BHUBANESWAR: CVRaman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar will be organising a two-day national level Technological Festival Vidyantrik, from February 2 on the college campus. Planning and Convergence, Skills Development and Technical Education Minister Usha Devi is slated to inaugurated the event.

Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer and Blogger Akash Goutam, will be addressing the students.

The technical festival aims at providing an excellent platform for students of different academic institutions to exchange technical ideas and learn various innovative concepts. Such participation will enhance their knowledge, sharpen their technical skills and groom co-curricular activities.

The events of the festival include Technowitz, Techbox, Project Exhibition, Gallery and Vidyaan Talk. The different problem categories of Technowitz are security, parking, fire safety, waste management, auto roof harvesting, auto water tank management, pollution management, traffic management, smart power distribution and control, smart health care.

In inter-college events, a group of 5 members will try to find out a solution to one of the above problems. They can take help of different centres of excellence located on the campus. There are prizes of worth `1.5 lakh to be won in this event. For more information, log in to www.cvrgi.edu.in.