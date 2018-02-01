BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to create awareness on the need of oil and gas conservation, Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Oil Industry will organise ‘Saksham Cyclothon’ in Bhubaneswar on February 4.

Saksham Cyclothon will be held in three categories, 33 km elite race (men), 22 km elite race (women) and 11 km green ride rally (general category). The event will be flagged off by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Kalinga Stadium here.

In the 33 km race, first, second and third winners will be awarded `1.25 lakh, `75, 000 and `50,000 respectively. Similarly, in the 22 km race the prize money will be `1 lakh, `50, 000 and `40, 000 respectively.

During the press meet, Saksham Cyclothon logo, cycling kit, among others were unveiled and three Saksham vans were flagged off for spreading awareness on conservation of fuel. “The vans will spread awareness on the importance of conservation of fuel, environment, health among others. The vans will continue to operate in the City till the event commences,” Bharat said.

The organisers have also planned to distribute 50 cycles to the participants on the basis of a lucky draw.

PCRA in association with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, NRL, GAIL, ONGC - MRPL and CPCL under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, have planned to organise 76 cycling events across the country for creating awareness on health, environment and conservation of petroleum products.

“In the next 50 to 55 years there will be a scarcity of petroleum products. We are organising this event to spread a message on the importance of conserving petroleum products which will also lead to a clean environment,” IOCL Chief General Manager and State-level coordinator of Oil Industry Pritish Bharat told mediapersons.

Saksham, 2018, event was inaugurated here by Governor SC Jamir on January 16. DGM (TS) IOCL Manoj Sinha, PCRA Assistant Director Debasish Ranasingh, CGM GAIL SK Pathak, State head BPCL Debashish Pallit, CRM HPCL Abhayankar Das, among others were present.