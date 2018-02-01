JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old pregnant woman sustained grievous injuries after being assaulted by her husband at Padmapur Munda Sahi under Vyas Nagar municipality here on Tuesday night.

The three months pregnant victim, identified as Kuni Hembrum, is undergoing treatment at Area Hospital in Jajpur Road and her condition is stated to be critical. The accused husband, 28-year-old Basanta Hembrum, is on the run after the incident.

Police said Basanta, who works as a daily wager, returned home in an inebriated condition late in the night and asked his wife to serve him dinner. But Kuni raised objection to his drinking habit and a heated altercation between the couple ensued. In a fit of rage, Basanta grabbed a crowbar lying nearby and attacked Kuni brutally.

A profusely bleeding Kuni ran out of the house to save herself and screamed for help. Sources said while the injured pregnant woman lay on the road in front of her house begging for help, the neighbours stood there as mute spectators.

After about half an hour, a passerby informed the local Kinners’ Association about Kuni. Some transgenders, led by the association president Kajal, rushed the injured pregnant woman to the nearby hospital, sources said. Police have registered a case and started investigation. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband, said an official.