BHUBANESWAR: The City is all set to host Home and Decor Exhibition-cum-International Mega Trade fair at Janata Maidan from February 2 to 12. Governor SC Jamir will inaugurate the 11-day event. The exhibition to be conducted by Real Estate Developer Association (REDA) and organised by GS Marketing Associates opens up plenty of opportunities for visitors with display of latest home building projects, interiors, building materials, housing finance and allied industries.

Chairman of GS Marketing Associates Prakash Shah said the main thrust of the event is to provide a true sense of exposure, modern facilities and amenities offered by the developers besides the feasibility of availing a home loan, a broad observation of the latest in home decorative items, furniture and electrical appliances.

The exhibition would have nine air-conditioned hangers comprising of more than 550 stalls accommodating the real estate activity related participants. Traders and developers from Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Myanmar will have 100 stalls in the fair.

“The exhibition will help developers interact directly with customers and understand their needs. It also provides a platform for finance companies to impart knowledge of their finance schemes, making it an interesting proposition for customers so that it can convert their dreams to reality,” REDA president Kantilal Patel said.