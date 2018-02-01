ATHAGARH: THE scenic Deojhar or Dian Dhar waterfall in Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district is craving for facelift. Despite attracting thousands of visitors round the year, the site lacks basic facilities and maintenance.

Surrounded by dense forest, water pours from a mid-sized hill here. At the top of the hill, there is a cave inhabited by monks. During winter, the site gets crowded with picnickers.

One can drive down the spot by taking the Cuttack-Narsinghpur road. The waterfall is 10 km from Narsinghpur. One has to take right turn from Champeswar in Olab panchayat and drive another 15 km to reach the spot.

Though the State Tourism department has added its name to the tourist map, the site’s development is lagging behind. The 2 to 3 km stretch between the site and Olab village is yet to be constructed. Tourists often litter the spot and are found cooking at scattered places in the absence of a designated spot for hosting picnics. Locals say there are no dustbins for the picnickers to dispose of plates, plastics and food wastes.

Surprisingly, the place is deprived of mobile towers. Visitors often complain of poor internet and mobile connectivity. Security arrangements are also inadequate. “There is no patrolling by police. Visitors face inconveniences due to the nuisances created by drunkards. The site is often littered with broken liquor bottles. Though the Government authorities have assured that the site would be renovated, nothing has been done so far,” locals alleged, demanding better security arrangements and other amenities.