BHUBANESWAR: With the disqualification of Congress MLA from Sundargarh Jogesh Singh by Orissa High Court on Tuesday, chances of the party retaining the Leader of Opposition post appears remote.

The number of Congress legislators in the 147-member Odisha Assembly has gone down to 14 after the disqualification of Singh for submitting fake caste (Scheduled Tribe) certificate during filing of nomination for the 2014 Assembly elections.

“I am of the view that the Congress lost the main opposition status as the strength of the party is less than 10 percent of the total seats in the Assembly,” Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra told a private news channel.

As per law and Parliamentary tradition, a political party needs one tenth of the total seats in the House to stake claim for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post. The Congress party has lost the right to claim for the LoP post, he added. Asked about his status in the Assembly, Mishra said once the notification disqualifying Singh’s House

membership is out, the LoP post is lost. Speaker is the final authority to take a call on the issue, he said.

If Singh moves the Supreme Court and gets a stay order, there will be a status quo on the LoP post. Singh has already said he will contest the High Court order in apex court. Congress had 16 MLAs but the number fell to 15 after Bijepur MLA Subal Sahu died in August last year.