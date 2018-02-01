ROURKELA: A herd of seven elephants claimed its fifth human victim on Wednesday in the last onemonth in Birmitrapur range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) in Sundargarh district.

Since June 2017, the same herd has killed 12 persons in RFD limits. The forest officials continue to remain clueless on ways to contain the marauding herd.

Rourkela Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu said after killing a youth on January 26 night in Kuanrmunda range, the same herd moved to the adjacent Birmirtrapur range. Sahu said the herd on Tuesday night entered Laleikhaman village of Hathibari police limits and the forest officials guided it back to the forest. However, the herd came out of the forest from another direction and trampled Chhatri Kujur (60) to death at about 5.30 am on Wednesday. He said the herd is still holed up in the nearby small forest and forest personnel are tracking the movement of the elephants.

The villagers of the worst affected Kuanrmunda and Bisra ranges of RFD limits are spending sleepless nights because of the elephant menace.

In the intervening night of January 3-4, the herd had killed George Lugun (54) at Badjojoda village in Bisra range. Twenty-four hours later, a youth was killed after a wall collapse after an elephant damaged his house at Jharbera village of Bisra range.

In the intervening night of January 9-10, the herd trampled a woman, Padma Munda (55), to death after damaging her house at Kopsingha village in Bisra range.

Hours before sneaking into Kopsingha village from adjacent Jharkhand, the herd had killed a villager and injured another person in Saranda Forest Division of Jharkhand.

Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said they are planning to instal adequate solar fencing and dig elephant proof trenches to secure the most vulnerable villages and border areas along Jharkhand.