BHUBANESWAR: The State bagged the Geospatial Excellence Award-2018 for successful IT application for tracking mineral production and dispatch on realtime basis through integrated mines and mineral management system (i3MS).

Senior Scientist of Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) Pradipta Mishra received the prestigious award from Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Science YS Choudhury at the Geospatial World Forum meeting held in Hyderabad recently. The meeting was attended by more than 3000 geospatial experts from 90 different countries.

The GPS linked web-based software named i3MS designed by scientists of ORSAC, Bhubaneswar has been acknowledged as the best practice of IT intervention to regulate mining activities at the national level. All the mineral transporting trucks have been put under GPS surveillance and the roads as well as mines have been geo-referenced.

“This is for the first time in India that GPS devices have been fixed on a large volume of moving objects in mining sector”, Mishra said.

Director Deepak Mohanty said 392 electronic weigh bridges in 136 mines, 699 weigh bridges and 325 end user industries have been integrated with the system. All e-permits and dealer licences are being issued online through this software and issue of manual license has been abolished. “The GPS based IT application has helped in curtailing illegal mining activities in the State,” he added.

Mohanty said the Steel and Mines department is watching live movement of about 43,000 vehicles carrying minerals from production point to ports, railway sidings and end user industrial units. All the stakeholders like mining lease holders, transporters, dealers and government departments have been brought on the i3MS platform.

The system has also been integrated with Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), Indian Railways, Commercial Tax, Ports and Treasury. The daily production and dispatch is being recorded on realtime basis through this software, he added.

The IT solution developed on self-sustaining mode is now monitoring projects taken up under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds.

The Central Coordination-cum-Empowered Committee of Ministry of Mines has recommended all states to adopt i3MS for better mineral administration. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have developed their systems in line of i3MS, official sources said.

Chief Secretary and Chairman of Odisha Space Application Centre AP Padhi congratulated scientists of ORSAC along with officers of Steel and Mines department for successful designing, application and use of this IT model.