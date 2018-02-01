BHAWANIPATNA: IRKED over the State Goverment’s policy towards recruitment of Sikhya Sahayaks in Kalahandi, unemployed CT and B.ED trained youths and political parties observed a bandh in the district on Wednesday. The bandh came at a time when the shortlisted candidates for Sikhya Sahayak posts reached Bhawanipatna from across the State for verification of documents.

The strike was supported by members of Congress, BJP, Sachetan Nagarik Manch and Banik Sangh. The agitators blocked roads near Government College, Manikeswari Chowk and Arkabahali Chowk and burnt tyres.

Various business establishments remained shut. While most of the vehicles stayed off the road, traffic was disrupted on NH-26. The protestors demanded that the government should give priority to the local candidates and scrap its state-level recruitment policy. “The recruitment policy is against the welfare of backward districts like Kalahandi,” they alleged.

Meanwhile, police detained 40 protestors to quell the agitation. At least 10 platoons of armed police were deployed to carry out the document verification of the shortlisted candidates for at least 1,600 posts of Sikhya Sahayaks in the primary schools across the district.

Earlier, the protestors had disrupted the verification process on January 29. On the first day, only 230 documents were checked.

The number rose to 1,026 candidates on January 30. On Wednesday, the process covered at least 1,385 candidates.

“Out of a total of 3,834 candidates, we could verify the documents of 2,621 in three days,” said District Education Officer Pradip Nag.