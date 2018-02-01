BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Fire Service officials on Wednesday raided 24 establishments in Puri to check violation of fire safety measures. The inspection revealed that many establishments do not have complete and comprehensive fire safety measures. The fire services personnel pointed that at some place fire extinguishers were available, but other equipment were not installed.

“The inspection revealed bizarre things like in a star hotel a transformer has been installed under children’s game parlour. Another hotel has an electric panel room which is being used as a store house for storing other groceries. In some buildings, fire buckets are being used as dustbins,” Fire Services DG BK Sharma told The Express.

“In one building, there is a hose pipe frame, but there is no hose reel inside. Inspection was also carried out at a resort in Puri which had caught fire a few days. We found that the blaze had erupted in the store room which had bed sheets. We have sealed that room and issued a notice in this regard,” Sharma said. Open spaces, corridors, escape routes, were blocked in many such buildings risking lives of the tourists, he added. “Most of the shopping malls and hotels did not have adequate exit signage which helps the occupant to exit safely in cases of emergency,” a fire personnel said.

As many as 12 squads raided the hotels, including two star hotels, five nursing homes, three shopping complexes, one apartment and four residential buildings and found there was no fire prevention measures. They would be issued show cause notices said, Brajendra Bhusan Das, State Chief Fire Officer.