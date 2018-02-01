BHUBANESWAR: It was once in blue moon, literally, summed up an overjoyed Swagatika Swain, a student at the City-based private engineering college as she caught a glimpse of the much-awaited celestial miracle - blue blood super moon and total lunar eclipse - at Pathani Samanta Planetarium here on Wednesday evening.

“It was a fantastic moment to experience the unique astronomical event. Thanks for the arrangements at the planetarium, we could watch it,” she said.

Hundreds of visitors, including students and their parents thronged the planetarium, Institute of Physics (IoP) and Regional Science Centre (RSC) to view the special space phenomenon. Even as the total eclipse was expected to be viewed at 6.21 pm, queues before the planetarium started from 5 pm.

While the planetarium authorities had arranged two well-equipped telescopes, the members of Samanta Chandra Sekhar Amateur Astronomers’ Association (SCSAAA) had placed three telescopes at IoP and the RSC had installed one for the visitors.

“I caught the moon red-handed. The SCSAAA always helps budding astronomers by inviting them during solar or lunar eclipse. Its members taught me well regarding the lunar eclipse and its specialty. It was a unique experience,” said Ayush Kumar, a Class-XI student of KIIT International School.

The lunar eclipse had already started when the moon became visible on the City sky at around 6:25 pm. The lunar eclipse began at 4:21 pm though wasn’t visible before 5:18 pm and was completely over by 9:38 pm, when the moon exited the Earth’s shadow entirely. Deputy Director of the planetarium Subhendu Pattnaik said people turned up for the event in large numbers as the full moon was special for three reasons - a supermoon, a blue blood moon and total lunar eclipse - which occurred after 35 years.

“Though initially it was rush and we had to put a barricade, the crowd latter cooperated and all had a smooth view. Nearly 2,500 visitors watched the celestial event,” Pattnaik said. An hour before the eclipse started, the SCSAAA had organised a telescope handling workshop and a talk on the event for students at the IoP. More than 150 students from 15 schools participated and later observed the space marvel which lasted more than one hour.