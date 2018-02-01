CUTTACK: Alleged incident of ragging rocked Ravenshaw University here after a Plus Three second year Commerce student brought the charges against a senior.

The victim, Sidharth Kumar Agrawal submitted written complaints to both police as well as varsity authority regarding the issue. A boarder of Lalitgiri Hostel, Agrawal stated in the FIR at Malgodown police station that at about 8.25 pm on January 29 when he was returning from the local market to the campus, Syed Abrar Ali, a Plus Three third year Commerce student detained for hours in front of Psychology department.

Agrawal said the accused, a boarder of East Hostel threatened, abused and assaulted him with a stick as he refused to dance with them during an immersion ceremony. The accused even forced him to kneel down in the presence of some pass out students, the FIR alleged.

Stating that Abrar and the pass out students have been indulged in creating ruckus in the varsity campus regularly, the victim urged police to take necessary action against them. Acting on the FIR, Malgodown police registered a case and started looking into the matter.

“We have conducted necessary medical examination of the victim at City Hospital and necessary action will be initiated after examination of witnesses,” informed DP Patro, IIC, Malgodown police station. University Registrar Maheswar Agasti said he received a written allegation and forwarded it to Anti Ragging Committee for inquiry and submission of a report.