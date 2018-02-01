TALCHER: Police are yet to trace a 15-year-old girl who went missing on January 23. The girl is a student of Class X in DAV School here.

In his complaint to the police, father of the girl, who is a Colliery employee, stated that his daughter went to DAV Jagannath on Januray 23 but did not return. Though he and other members of his family launched a frantic search for her, the girl was untraceable. DAV principal G Mahanta said the girl did not attend school on the fateful day.

Though a case has been registered at Colliery police station, the cops are still clueless on the whereabouts of the girl.

Talcher SDPO HK Panda said investigation is on and claimed that the girl will be traced soon.