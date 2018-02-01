BERHAMPUR: Five years on, Tata Steel’s proposed super speciality hospital project near Sitalapalli on the outskirts of the city is yet to see the light of day.

In 2013, Tata Steel, under its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, had proposed to establish a 500-bed super speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village.

The announcement had brought cheer among the people in Ganjam district which lacked advanced and quality healthcare facilities. Critical patients of the region preferred to go to private hospitals at Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh due to absence of adequate doctors and medical equipment in the city. With Tata being one of the best healthcare providers in the private sector, people hoped to benefit immensely from the proposed hospital.

In 2014, ground breaking ceremony of the proposed hospital, spread over 44 acres of land, was held in the presence of the then Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, Managing Director (India and South East Asia) of Tata Steel TV Narendran and the then Higher Education Minister-cum-Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

To set up the hospital, Tata Steel collaborated with Kolkata-based healthcare specialist Medica Hospitals which has expertise in implementing quality healthcare management systems across 22 States in India and six other countries, including Yemen, Myanmar and South Africa.

The proposed hospital was supposed to cater to 200 patients initially and have world-class diagnostic facility as well as emergency services and perform advanced surgeries.

Tata authorities claimed that in the first phase, all super-specialty treatment facilities, including oncology and nephrology, will be available for people by 2017-end.

However, construction work on the proposed hospital is at halfway stage. Moreover, while Mistry has been replaced from the chairman post of Tata Group, Panigrahy has been dropped from the Ministry.

Incidentally, two other private eye hospitals, LV Prasad and Sankara, had started their projects along with the proposed hospital of Tata. While the eye hospitals have started functioning, Tata’s project, despite having all resources, is lagging behind for reasons best known to the authorities.

Contacted, Tata sources refused to attribute any reason for the delay and said the construction work on the proposed hospital has gained pace recently. Apart from construction staff, over 250 local labourers have been engaged at the project site. The construction work will be completed in about a year’s time, sources added.