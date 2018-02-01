BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to take coercive action against the defaulting mining lease holders to recover full cost of iron ore extracted in excess of approved mining plan and in violation of statutory clearances from 2000 to 2010.

The directive of the apex court came in the wake of the status report submitted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) informing that an amount of `8,289.97 crore has been recovered from various lessees as on December 31, 2017, the deadline fixed by the court for payment of compensation to the State Government.

However, the State Government counsel told the court that `10,189.23 crore has been recovered against `19,174.38 crore demand raised on 131 mining lease holders.

Some of the mining companies including State run Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (IDCOL) and Essel Mining and Industries Limited had deposited the penalty amount after the court stipulated date.

“Looking into the state of affairs, we direct the State of Odisa to take coercive steps to recover the unpaid dues from the defaulting mining lease holders,” a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Madan B Loku and Deepak Gupta said.

In its status report to the court, the CEC, which has been assisting the apex court in the illegal mining case as amicus curiae, said a revised demand of `19,174.38 crore including `17,417.99 crore for violation of environmental clearance and `1,756.39 crore for violation of forest clearance was raised against 131 mining companies.

It further informed the court that four lessees out of 44 working mines have not paid any compensation amount till December 31, 2017.

While condoning the delayed payment by IDCOL and Essel Mining, the apex court asked the State run corporation to pay 12 per cent interest per annum for the late payment within two weeks. The State PSU paid the compensation amount on January 12, 2018.

“The applicant (IDCOL) may be permitted to mine provided all clearances have been obtained,” the SC order said.

Though Essel Mining made a similar plea seeking the court’s direction to the State Government for granting permission to resume mining operation, counsels for the CEC and the State Government said they would like to confirm whether the applicant has obtained necessary clearances from statutory authorities.

While disposing of the IDCOL application, the court will hear the Essel Mining case on February 13.