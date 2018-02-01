DEOGARH: An 18-year-old girl of Barkote block in the district is battling for life after a youth, who allegedly impregnated her on false promise of marriage, gave her ethno medicine to abort the pregnancy.

The victim’s father reported the matter to police on Wednesday after the girl’s health condition deteriorated.

The girl, a resident of Tusla (Nuadihi) village of Kantapali gram panchayat within Deogarh police limits, reportedly entered into a physical relationship with a youth after he promised her of marriage. But after she got pregnant, the youth gave her ethno medicine to terminate her pregnancy. After taking the medicine, the girl’s health began deteriorating but there was no sight of the youth.

Though the victim’s parents gave her medicines from local medicine stores and quacks, it failed to improve her health. Then she was taken to Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) where her health condition remained the same. Later, she was shifted to Sambalpur DHH where doctors referred her to VIMSAR.

But instead of taking her to VIMSAR, family members brought the girl back home even as she developed perforation in her abdomen. Unable to bear the suffering, the girl revealed about the youth to her parents following which father Ramakanta Mahakul reported the matter to police.

In his complaint, Ramakanta alleged that one Madhaba Kisan had threatened his daughter of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. Ramakanta, a daily wager, urged the police to record the statement of his daughter and take stern action against the accused.

On the other hand, the accused youth has refuted the allegation and denied his role in the entire incident.

Treating physician Dr Manoranjan Samal admitted that the condition of the victim is critical and there is little hope of her survival if she is not provided with advanced specialised treatment.

Deogarh IIC Ashis Jena said a case has been registered on the basis of Ramakanta’s complaint. A police team has been sent to the village to ascertain facts and investigate the incident, he added.