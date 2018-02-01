ANGUL: AT a time when two tuskers created havoc in Khamar and Chhendipada areas in the district for the past few months, another tusker has appeared in Madhapur range of Athmallick division and has been damaging crops and property for the last 10 days.

An aged tusker, separated from its herd, is entering human habitation and destroying houses in villages under Madhapur, Athmallick and Bamur range areas.

This tusker had entered Kandhapali village under Madhapur range and damaged a house. Residents of the house were forced to flee from their place. “It ate food items in the house. It escaped after the forest officials chased it away,” sources said.

Madhapur Range Officer D Pradhan said, “this elephant does not go away easily. Despite being provoked by people, it has not killed anyone”. Attempts are being made to scare it away from area, he added. Tusker menace has cropped up recently at Madhapur range in Athmallick forest division.

Earlier, a tusker in Chhendipada had killed 8-10 persons and it is yet to be traced.

Another tusker is reported to have killed five persons and is creating havoc in Khamar and Talcher ranges.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest Sudarshan Panda said he was aware of the tusker menace in Khamar and Chhendipada and looking into the matter.