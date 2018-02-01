BHUBANESWAR: Protesting the State Government’s decision to set up second campus of Rama Devi Women’s University on Utkal University premises, activists of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) on Wednesday blocked the university’s main gate for nearly 20 minutes by burning tyres.

About 15 of the activists, who went to meet Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik to submit a memorandum, even resorted to vandalism on the campus by breaking flower pots and damaging a door.

Tension erupted after the State government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor to identify 30 acres of land in the existing campus of Utkal University for recommending allotment of land to the second campus of RD Women’s University.

Students of Utkal University under the banner of BCJD stated in the memorandum that the land inside the campus holds significance as some new courses will start in the premier institute which will require additional space, a five-year integrated plan of the university for its extension and development in infrastructure, including construction of a convention hall, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5000 persons, are also in the pipeline.

The students also handed over the memorandum to Higher Education Minister. Saheed Nagar police rushed to the spot and prevented the incident from flaring up.