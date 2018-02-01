PARADIP: Thousands of workers, under the banner of Paradip Erasama Industrial Workers Union (PEIWU), staged a protest in front of the main gate of Paradip Refinery of IOCL over the non-fulfilment of their longstanding demands on Wednesday. The stir affected transportation of products and hampered production at IOCL, the company’s management said.

According to sources, members of PEIWU had submitted a memorandum to Jagatsinghpur Collector, Superintendent of Police, Executive Director of Paradip Refinery and other higher officials on January 12 seeking fulfilment of their 12-point charter of demands within 15 days. They warned of intensifying their stir if their demands were not met. However, the workers alleged that neither the administration nor the IOCL authority took steps towards the same.

The agitating workers alleged that IOCL officials didn’t provide employment to the members of the displaced families and recruited non-Odia youths instead.

Moreover, the workers were irked as a senior official had snatched two gate passes from staffers working under an Engineering Works firm at the refinery in Paradip. “Though IOCL authority assured us of returning the gate passes, nothing has been done so far,” the workers said.

The workers also demanded engagement of 15 old staffers under the same contractor. “The authority of Paradip Refinery is aware of the issues. Steps have been taken to resolve the issues through discussions. Thus, we urge the workers to withdraw the stir,” a senior official said.