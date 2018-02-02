BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD and BJP are over with the selection process of candidate for by-poll to the Bijepur assembly constituency scheduled on February 24, formation of a committee at this late stage by the Congress for scouting of a nominee has come in for strong criticism. BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi filed his nominaton papers today, while BJD candidate Rita Sahu will file his nomination papers on February 5.

But though the Congress will fight the by-poll to retain the seat, its candidate is yet to be announced. A six member committee headed by former chief minister Hemananda Biswal was formed on January 27 to visit Bijepur and submit report to the high command recommending names of suitable candidates for the by-poll. However, another committee was formed two months back with Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das as convenor to recommend names of candidates. The members of both the committees except Biswal are same.

Raising the issue in a letter to president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Prasad Harichandan, former union minister Srikant Jena said that after the earlier committee submitted its report, a meeting of senior leaders including those from Western Odisha was held at the Congress Bhavan here. “Candidature of Pranay Sahu was finalised at the meeting which continued for three hours,” Jena said.

All the members of the new committee were also there in the old committee, Jena said and added that they were also present at the meeting convened by Harichandan in Congress Bhavan. When BJD and BJP have already selected their candidates, what is relevance of Congress starting its selection process now, Jena asked and advised Harichandan to recommend the name of Sahu as decided earlier.

Convenor of committee for selection of candidate, Naba Kishore Das, however, told mediapersons that names of former minister Ripunath Seth and Pranay Sahu have been recommended to the AICC. The Congress will soon announce its candidate, Das said and claimed the party will win the by-poll.